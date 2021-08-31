LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bonnaroo has canceled its 2021 festival less than two days before it was scheduled to begin, citing a "waterlogged" campground after "significant rain" in the area from Hurricane Ida.
Festival organizers made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on social media and on its website, saying they were "absolutely heartbroken" by the decision.
"While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely," organizers said in a Tweet.
Organizers said they "have done everything" in their power to make the show go on, but "Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience."
The news comes a day after the festival announced reduced capacity for camping at the festival because of anticipated flooding.
Earlier this month, organizers announced that festival-goers would be required to show proof that they'd been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of attending the festival. Unvaccinated attendees would have been encouraged to wear masks.
Bonnaroo was slated to begin Thursday, Sept. 2 and run through Sunday, Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee, with headliners such as The Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala and Tyler, The Creator.
Refunds are being offered. For more information about the process, click here. Organizers say the festival will come back in 2022.
