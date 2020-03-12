LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ACC, SEC and Big Ten conferences canceled their men's basketball tournaments with concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The news came in separate statements Thursday morning:
"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, effective immediately," the statement read. "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic."
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/UTlO4MTVxI— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 12, 2020
The SEC issued the following statement on Twitter:
"ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.