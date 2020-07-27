LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scott County man suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon when his dump truck flipped onto its side in the median of Interstate 65 in southern Indiana, shutting down travel in both directions.
Robert L. Stidham, 62, had to be freed from his truck by emergency responders and was flown to a Louisville hospital, Indiana State Police said.
Investigators believe that Stidham “may have suffered a medical episode” before the crash, ISP said.
Stidham’s truck entered the median at about 12:30 p.m. near the Scott/Jackson counties line, struck a guard rail and flipped on its die, coming to rest in the median.
The north-and southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for about an hour, ISP said.
