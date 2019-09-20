LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 is also facing several drug charges, after LMPD detectives raided his home in Fern Creek Thursday afternoon.
According to court documents, detectives seized "a large amount marijuana and THC vape pens" after searching the home of 27-year-old Robert Samples in the 8700 block of Zabel Way near Stony Brook Drive around 4:30 on Sept. 19.
During the search, investigators also found Oxycodone and Ecstasy pills, along with a 9mm semi-automatic Glock pistol. Most of the items seized were located in a large safe, police say.
The attorney for Samples in court did not appear to be aware of the drug charges, but knew his client was charged with assault and criminal abuse.
According to documents read by the judge during Friday's court appearance, those charges were filed after the mother of the alleged victim told police she saw Samples "on top of the child, holding her down and screaming at her." The mother also told investigators Samples said he spanks the girl when she doesn't listen and disrespects him.
According to the documents read by the judge, when the child's mother told Samples the child's grandmother was coming to get the child, Samples "pulled a black pistol" and cocked it. The document states the child's mother suffered a broken arm and had bruises all over her body.
In addition to charges of assault and criminal abuse of a child under 12, Samples is charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The judge set a $25,000 full cash bond for Samples. He was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or any minor children. His attorney objected to the order requiring Samples to stay away from all minors because Samples has a 13-year-old sibling, but the judge allowed the order stand. A request for bond reduction was also denied.
Samples next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 30.
