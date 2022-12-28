LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An accused drunk driver drove right onto a frozen canal in Indianapolis.
A man who lives nearby caught the incident on camera on Christmas night, Fox59 reported this week. The man said she was going about 30 miles an hour and driving in a straight line.
The car later broke through the ice, but some witnesses helped the driver get to safety.
"I had actually just gotten home and put away things from Christmas," said Mason Brauchla, who captured the incident on video. "I was taking out the trash, and there's a little window in the stairwell of our apartments. And if I had walked out a second earlier or a second later. I wouldn't have seen it.
"Right through the window, I could see the headlights of the car passing by my apartment."
Police arrested Bianka Gleason, who told firefighters her GPS took her down to the canal.
Gleason was previously found guilty twice of driving while never having a license and driving with a suspended license.
