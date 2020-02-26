LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead -- and now police say the dealer who sold him a fatal dose of drugs is behind bars, facing a felony charge.
In a release, Indiana State Police say 48-year-old Jackie Leatherman sold the drugs to Kevin S. Bowden of Mitchell, Indiana that caused his death on Jan. 9. Toxicology reports indicated that Bowden died primarily from poisoning by fentanyl. A moderate amount of methamphetamine was also found in his system, according to police.
Leatherman was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, resisting law enforcement and battery on law enforcement resulting in bodily injury. He is currently being held in the Lawrence County Detention Center.
