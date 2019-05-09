LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The accused Kroger shooter has been ruled incompetent to stand trial -- at least for now.
Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Thursday that Gregory Bush is not competent to stand trial on state charges at this time, but O'Connell says Bush is likely to regain competency in the future. A spokesperson for the Commonwealth's Attorney said it's anticipated that Bush could regain competency after a 60-day stay at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange with forced medication.
If that's the case, his legal process would continue in July. If not, there would be a separate hearing for involuntary hospitalization.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Bush after he allegedly gunned down Vickie Lee Jones and Maurice Stallard at the Jeffersontown Kroger last year. Records show he has a history of mental illness and making racist threats.
Bush sat through the hearing without saying a word. Psychiatrist Timothy Allen did most of the talking. He's spent the past several weeks evaluating Bush, which apparently hasn't been easy.
Allen says Bush picked physical fights with other inmates for no real reason, and refused to take medication. The doctor testified Bush wasn't competent to stand trial right now, but could be with the proper medication.
Bush faces two separate cases: murder charges in state court and hate crimes at the federal level. If convicted, he could be put to death.
