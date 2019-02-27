LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two suspects accused of hitting an LMPD officer's cruiser with a stolen car pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.
In court, a judge appointed a public defender for both 18-year-old Sean Pendleton and 18-year-old Damien Maddox.
Louisville Metro Police say they were inside a stolen car behind a Jeffersontown motel near Hurstbourne Parkway around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Initially, investigators said one of the men shot at an officer, but now they're not sure. The officer did fire her gun at the suspects. She was hurt when the suspects hit her cruiser with the stolen car, but is expected to be okay.
According to arrest reports, Pendleton and Maddox reportedly admitted to being passengers in the stolen vehicle.
A third suspect is still on the run. It is not known if that third suspect was the driver.
