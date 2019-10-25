LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say they plotted to kill a man in south Louisville.
The incident took place on Sept. 27, just before 2 a.m., outside an apartment on Lamborne Boulevard, off Third Street Road. That's just east of the Valley Station neighborhood.
Police say four people were involved in the plot to lure a man outside his apartment and shoot him to death: 23-year-old Cheyenne Pace, 25-year-old Bryon Kirby, 22-year-old Lacey Osborne and 18-year-old Coner Cahill.
According to arrest reports, the motive for the attack was a love triangle. Police say Pace and Osborne had been involved in a sexual relationship, but Osborne had cheated on Pace a year ago by having a relationship with the male victim.
At some point, police say the four conspired to kill the man. Police say Kirby was the designated shooter, and Osborne and Cahill were given the task of luring the man outside his apartment, while Pace remained inside the getaway vehicle.
According to the arrest reports, Pace "provided vital information" to Kirby that "allowed the shooter to attempt to end the victim's life."
Police say Kirby, Osborne and Cahill got out of the car. Kirby knocked on the victim's door. When the man came to the door, Kirby then asked him what his name was.
He then opened fire on the man, according to police, firing four shots as the man ran into the woods.
After the man escaped, police say the four suspects got into their car and drove away.
Police have arrested Pace, Kirby, Osborne and Cahill. They are all charged with first degree wanton endangerment. Kirby is charged with attempted murder, Cahill is charged with complicity to attempted murder and Pace and Osborne are charged with facilitation to attempted murder.
All four suspects are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
They appeared in court Friday morning, where not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of each of them. Kirby and Osborne's bonds were set at $100,000. Bonds for Cahill and Pace were set at $25,000 full-cash each.
Family members of Pace and Cahill were present for the hearing on Friday morning and held back tears. They told WDRB that Cahill and Pace are cousins and said they never expected anything like this to happen because they are "good kids."
The arrest reports do not identify the victim, or indicate whether or not he was injured.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.