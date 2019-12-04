RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect charged with gunning down a man outside the Walmart in Radcliff is being held on a $500,000 full cash bond.
Kendall Lincoln of Elizabethtown was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and first-degree robbery. A not guilty plea was entered for the 21-year-old in court on Wednesday.
The Hardin County coroner says 20-year-old Cornelius Tory of Vine Grove, Ky. died at the scene. According to the arrest report, Lincoln shot Tory eight times, stole a handgun and an antihistamine. The report says Lincoln confessed to the shooting.
Police were called to Walmart on North Wilson Road off Dixie Highway just after 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers said they found a man's body in a vehicle outside the store.
Cross believes the victim and Lincoln knew each other, and this was not a random act.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.