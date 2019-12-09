LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Untied States Supreme Court rejected an appeal Monday of House Bill 2, which requires doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to an abortion.
The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the bill alongside Louisville's EMW Women's Surgical Center, the only abortion clinic in Kentucky.
In Kentucky, doctors must describe the ultrasound in detail while the pregnant woman listens to the fetal heartbeat. Women can avert their eyes and cover their ears to avoid hearing the description or the fetal heartbeat. Doctors failing to comply face fines and can be referred to the state's medical licensing board.
"We have fought at every turn for people to have better life, better opportunity, pursuit of happiness," Gov. Matt Bevin said in his final day in office.
Bevin and his team were proponents of this bill. He signed it after it was passed in 2017.
"It's a five-minute procedure that takes place before the abortion is performed to give women who might have a lack of understanding of what's actually in the womb, a real, living human being, that they might change their mind," Bevin's General Counsel Steve Pitt said.
The ACLU calls the law unconstitutional because it violates physicians' speech rights under the First Amendment.
"That is an ethical concern, and it's also a first amendment concern," said Heather Gatnarek, an ACLU staff attorney. "Doctors are being compelled to say information that they may not ordinarily say."
Doctors performing abortions in Kentucky must certify that they provided the information and conducted the ultrasound.
ACLU Kentucky said that information has always been available, but only given if the patient requests it.
"Some patients take them up on it," Gatnarek said. "They have questions. They want to see the images. Many don't. They, for whatever reason, do not feel the need to see the images or hear more from the doctors."
Gatnarek said it's saddening for those with circumstances of rape, incest and after fetal diagnoses.
"My heart breaks, especially for those patients, because this should not be forced on them at such a difficult time in their life," she said.
Pitt told WDRB News that Gov.-elect Andy Beshear cannot over turn the ruling because it is a statute from the highest court.
