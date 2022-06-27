LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed in Kentucky on Monday challenges the abortion ban that went into effect on Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky, and Planned Parenthood Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, filed a state court challenge seeking to block two abortion bans, asserting the Kentucky Constitution protects the right to privacy and bodily autonomy. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a health care provider and both of Kentucky's abortion clinics in Louisville, Planned Parenthood and the EMW Women's Surgical Center.
Both clinics closed on Friday after the court decision on Roe was announced. At least 20 appointments were immediately canceled. According to state reports, there were more than 4,100 abortions in the commonwealth in 2020.
In the lawsuit, the providers are seeking to block a "trigger law" passed in 2019 that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has vowed to enforce, and a six-week ban that was previously blocked by a federal court.
"The ACLU of Kentucky is bringing everything it has to the fight for abortion access following this devastating ruling,” said Amber Duke, ACLU of Kentucky interim executive director, in a news release. “As we navigate a future in which the government can force Kentuckians to remain pregnant against their will, we'll be doubling down on our work to end maternal mortality, secure paid leave, and expand access to childcare."
“Planned Parenthood isn't new to this fight and today's lawsuit marks the latest step in our ongoing effort to ensure that the people of Kentucky have the health care they need and deserve,” said Rebecca Gibron, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky.
Similar lawsuits were filed in Florida, Louisiana and several other states on Monday.
With abortion clinic doors shut in Kentucky, pregnancy centers scattered across the state expect to see more women with free services including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and post-birth care like counseling and education assistance.
Women in Kentucky still seeking an abortion will have to go out of state. The more than 20 patients sent away from EMW on Friday were referred to clinics in Cincinnati, Indiana and West Virginia.
Related Stories:
- Indiana lawmakers expected to take up abortion law during special session next week
- All Kentucky abortion clinics close immediately after Roe v. Wade ruling
- Rally held in downtown Louisville after Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
- Abortion 'over' in Kentucky after Supreme Court decision, AG Daniel Cameron says
- Kentucky and Indiana politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
- What the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means in Kentucky, Indiana
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.