LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a challenging year, a national organization is helping Kentucky families see a brighter future.
For three years, Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff has partnered with World Changers to bring teens from around the country to Kentucky for a week to lend a helping hand.
This year, Pastor Denver Copeland says 190 youth and adults participated in the mission. Along with Kentucky, volunteers came from Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Iowa, Georgia and Mississippi.
The volunteers were split into 22 groups to help 18 different sites rebuild.
"We're painting a lot of places, we're also doing skirting on mobile homes. We're doing decks, we're doing some ramps for some people," said Copeland.
Copeland says he and his staff drive around and find homes that look run-down and offer to add them to a list of places to be helped when the youth ministry comes to town.
"The goal is to help them as much as possible while we're here," said Isaac Simmons, a high school senior from Iowa.
Simmons visited Radcliff when the group came in 2019 and said he was looking forward to returning after the pandemic forced the group to cancel their trip in 2020.
"We were able to invite the families out and talk to them, not only about how they're doing as people but also we were able to share Christ with them and try to get to know them better," said Simmons. "Especially just seeing all the struggle over the last year, with everything from financial problems to being lonely, people need all the help they can get right now."
The groups work together to repaint homes and build on additions, like decks to various homes around Radcliff and surrounding communities.
Volunteers also helped fix homes in Vine Grove, Muldraugh, Guston, Elizabethtown, Rineyville and Hodgenville.
"Almost everybody we ever work for always talks about how polite they are, how neat it was to have them," said Copeland.
Along with making homes more stable, World Changers and Stithton Baptist Church also worked to strengthen the faith of their volunteers.
After stopping for a hard-earned lunch break, each day the volunteers gathered to read devotionals and share why they wanted to participate in the mission.
After the workday, the volunteers returned to Stithton Baptist Church, where they were housed for the week.
"They travel and stay at our church, they eat at our church, they worship at our church at night," said Copeland. "It's a great time for them and they're really just showing the love of the lord for everyone around. They do this because they love the lord."
Copeland has been working with World Changers for over twenty years.
He says over the years, the mission trips have inspired volunteers to pursue careers in things like carpentry.
Copeland says the church is already looking forward to hosting World Changers again next June.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.