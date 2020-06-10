LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have a new rule for using tear gas.
Acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said during a news conference that tear gas will now only be allowed to be used when he or his designee approves it. "We don't use it casually," he said. "It's only been used in instances of safety concerns."
Schroeder said he is aware that some peaceful protesters were caught up in tear gas deployment, and he regrets that that happened.
Like many cities, protesters took to the streets in early beginning on May 27 for days of demonstrations calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. After widespread vandalism and looting, Mayor Greg Fischer implemented a citywide curfew of 9 p.m.
Fischer said the curfew was a tool to keep crowds under control and the city safe. But crowds continued to swell. Protesters remained mainly peaceful under the curfew, but LMPD used flash bangs and tear gas to disperse crowds and clear Jefferson Square.
Acting chief Schroeder said at the time that officers saw "disturbing signs" as the city's 9 p.m. curfew had come and passed. The department later said officers were being attacked by protesters throwing bricks, baseball bats, mason jars filled with bodily fluids.
