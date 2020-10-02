LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky activist is hiking across the state in an effort to inspire people to get out and vote.
Devine Carama is waking from Pikeville to Paducah to get people registered to vote. The entire walk will total nearly 400 miles. The hip-hop artist and activist left Pikeville on Tuesday.
He hopes to inspire people to register before the Oct. 5 deadline and exercise their right to vote.
Carama said he's doing it "partly because I wanted to feel the pain of my ancestors who sacrificed a lot just for our right to vote, but then partly I wanted to inspire people, and you know if I can come out here and walk 400 miles, the least you could do is let your voice be heard and cast that ballot."
Carama said he doesn't care who people cast their ballot for as long as they exercise their right to vote.
