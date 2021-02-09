LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in months, Jefferson Square Park is empty of tents, tables and fire pits.
City crews cleared out a homeless camp Monday afternoon. Chief of Community Building Vincent James said the city identified 13 people who were living there and made arrangements with all of them to transition into temporary housing before the severe cold arrived.
The tents and debris were removed Monday, and city crews will clean and sanitize the park when weather permits it.
The city’s efforts were met with mixed reactions. One of the main supporters was Rosie Henderson, known as Mama Rose. She has been serving those coming to the park and living there for months, and she worked directly with James to finalize the plans.
“It’s too cold out here,” she said. “It was a unified move, and this is a good thing.”
She said that the people took any personal belongings they wanted to keep and that anything removed by the city was pre-approved.
“They agreed to let the tents go," Henderson said. "They sent a bus over here and got them all in a bus. They are all safe now. So they are no longer on the street, and they are on the road to permanent housing now."
However, some other activists said they were never informed and the move came as a surprise. Johari Jennings, who was at the park Monday to watch the city’s crews remove the tents and belongings, said there were five people — some of them protesters who became homeless amidst their constant support of the movement — who were not aware the city was removing the camp.
“They say they’re revitalizing the downtown area, but what they’re doing is pushing us out of the place we call a sanctuary and home," Jennings said. "One thing I can tell you about the city of Louisville: They have done Black people so bad. And a lot of Black people don’t trust them."
He said activists and protesters intend to return to the park but would not share any specific plans.
“We’re not done until we get justice,” he said.
In a virtual press conference, WDRB News asked Mayor Greg Fischer about the city’s future plans if tents pop up again or if the memorial continues to grow. The mayor said the memorial in the center of the park will stay there through March 13, marking one year since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers. Fischer said the city is working with some protest leaders to determine how to best memorialize the park.
“I want to emphasize that the park will always be known historically for what took place there," Fischer said. "And we want to continue to work with our activists and protesters to make sure that’s done appropriately."
WDRB News also asked if the housing options offered to the 13 people living in Jefferson Square Park will be offered to the homeless in other, less visible parts of the city.
“As it relates to the rest of the community that is unhoused right now, we're constantly trying to work with them in various ways," Fischer said. "Obviously, through the Coalition for the Homeless, it’s the work we do there and through the shelters. Unfortunately, we never have enough capacity. There's a bunch of issues. One is housing. The second is mental health services, recovery services, economic assistance. All the many challenges that come to our homeless community. We'll continue to work away at that and invite the public's help as well. This is definitely an under-funded area, from both federal, and state and local levels. But we're going to continue to chip away at it.”
The mayor said the hours and park rules are currently in effect and will be enforced. On Tuesday afternoon, an LMPD officer could be seen patrolling the park on foot.
