LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An activity bus filled with teenagers was hit a vehicle near Billtown Road and Interstate 265 on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, the bus headed south on Billtown Road was hit when a passenger vehicle took a left turn in front of the bus around 6:30 p.m.
Ruoff said an EMS transport bus took 20 teenagers complaining of minor injuries to Norton's Children Hospital in downtown Louisville as a precautionary measure.
