LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actors Theatre of Louisville plans to bring back live shows this December.
The first in-person show is expected to be a lab production of A Christmas Carol, which will run from Dec. 16-19 at the Bingham Theatre on Main Street in downtown Louisville.
Actors Theatre said staff members are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the community.
The theatre said it will still offer multiplatform storytelling onstage, online and beyond. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.