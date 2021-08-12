LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Adair County were scheduled to start school Thursday, but plans changed at the last minute.
District officials released an email saying they found out about Gov. Andy Beshear's mask mandate Tuesday. In light of the news, the district said it decided Wednesday to postpone the first day of school for students.
Classes are now scheduled to start on Aug. 25. The district said the delay will allow time to assess the COVID-19 numbers in the county, and members hope the mask mandate will be revisited by then.
Officials said they hope to make "parent choice" a major part of their plan.
Adair County is about 100 miles south of Louisville, near the Tennessee line.
