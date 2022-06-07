LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians now have a new way to get treatment for addiction and mental health issues.
Workit Health expanded into Kentucky and is now offering telemedicine for a variety of conditions, substance abuse and mental health issues. Licensed clinicians and counselors are available to take appointments right on the smartphone app.
The provider said it prioritizes a medicine-first approach to addiction treatment that is proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse.
More than 2,000 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Workit said telehealth is covered by most major insurance companies and is now taking appointments.
For more information about Workit Health, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.