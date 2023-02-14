LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parents of two Louisville children killed in a 2020 tragedy are spreading a little love for Valentine's Day.
Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner delivered 1,500 books to the Novak Center at Norton Children's Hospital on Tuesday. They also donated more than $5,000 in honor of the number of followers on the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Facebook page.
They started the foundation after their 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter died in December 2020 when a pickup left the road and hit them while they were playing putt-putt golf with their parents at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach, Florida.
The Kirchgessners said they focused on donating books in the kids' names because the family loved the read together.
"They loved to read," Matt Kirchgessner said. "Reading was a big part of our life with them and it was special time that we had with them. You know, reading at night is that uninterrupted time that we had with them. No phones. Just time that you know you had that can't be replaced."
The foundation has given away almost 40,000 books to children.
