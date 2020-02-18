LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency personnel rushed a teacher and a nurse from Madison Consolidated High School to a hospital Tuesday because of a sudden onset of illness.
Three students with minor symptoms also were taken to the emergency room for further evaluation, school officials said.
Administrators called the Department of Homeland Security to conduct an air quality test in the area where the adults and students fell ill. The test did not show any matters of concern, the school said.
The cause of the illnesses was unclear, but Principal Michael Gasaway in a letter wrote that the adults became ill in an area where school officials had discovered a vaping device. The students who had minor symptoms were in the same area.
Gasaway said that as a precaution, the school held students in their classrooms between fourth and fifth periods to allow Homeland Security personnel to complete their work.
Last week, eight students from the school were taken to the hospital after vaping at school, prompting the school to look at ramping up efforts to confiscate e-cigarettes.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said the teacher and nurse “were overwhelmed by the vaping in the school.
“I think they were in the process of somehow encountering those who had vaped in a confined area,” he told WDRB News.
Gasaway wrote in his letter that the adults fell in after school officials had discovered a vaping device in a classroom near a construction area.
“A student was removed from the class and taken to the office and placed into our incident reporting/discipline process,” he wrote.
Because of the hospitalizations last week, the school had increased hallway and restroom patrols, and while monitoring their area, during fourth and fifth periods, two adults “in the vicinity of this classroom were stricken ill.”
Officials emphasized that the circumstances of the illnesses were unclear.
“We don’t have any specific details,” Courtney said. “Hopefully the investigation into the matter will be able to bring those facts and circumstances into light.
“Obviously this is a dangerous situation and anybody who is vaping, in particularly vaping unknown substances, are at risk for this,” he said.
“It concerns me gravely,” Courtney said. “I mean, the health of our community, the health and safety of our community is our top priority and we need to get to the bottom of this and we’re going to do this by collaborating with all the agencies involved.”
