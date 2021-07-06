LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of parents will get hundreds of dollars next week as part of the federal government's expanded child tax credit.
The first child tax credit payments are expected to go out on July 15. Many American parents can expect to receive $3,000 for every child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under 6 years old.
"We all know that family life can be challenging," said Anna Baumann, deputy director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. "Raising children is very important work. It's also very hard work.
"The child tax credit is an effective tool to get money into family's pockets to make ends meet."
More than 1 million Kentucky children and their families are eligible for the expanded tax credit," including families with low incomes who haven't been eligible in the past.
Baumann said the advance child tax credits are a win for the outcomes of local children, "making the child tax credit available to families through monthly payments beginning in July — next week — instead of the normal lump sum at the time of filing taxes."
It's expected to send $1.8 billion to Kentucky families and reduce poverty by an estimated 49%.
"It will not count against people's eligibility for things like SNAP, Medicaid and other forms of assistance," Baumann said. "It's really going to help people make ends meet."
Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service, called the credit an advance on next year's tax return. a
"It's meant to get as much money out to people who have children as possible," he said.
So how do you get the tax credit? File a 2020 return.
Families will get half the child tax credit monthly July through December — roughly $250 to $300 per child — instead of an annual lump sum. They will then claim the other half on their 2021 tax returns.
The amounts are tapered off once income hits $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples.
Garcia said people can opt to not get the monthly payments.
"There are some people who don't need the money right now so they would rather wait and get the lump sum at the end of the year," he said.
IRS Question and Answers:
Can my Child Tax Credit amount be reduced based on the amount of my 2021 income?
Yes. The Child Tax Credit phases out in two different steps based on your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) in 2021.
The first phaseout can reduce the Child Tax Credit to $2,000 per child.
- That is, the first phaseout step can reduce only the $1,600 increase for qualifying children ages 5 and under, and the $1,000 increase for qualifying children ages 6 through 17, at the end of 2021.
The second phaseout can reduce the remaining Child Tax Credit below $2,000 per child.
How does the first phaseout reduce the 2021 Child Tax Credit to $2,000 per child? (added June 14, 2021)
The Child Tax Credit begins to be reduced to $2,000 per child if your modified AGI in 2021 exceeds:
- $150,000 if married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower;
- $112,500 if filing as head of household; or
- $75,000 if you are a single filer or are married and filing a separate return.
The first phaseout reduces the Child Tax Credit by $50 for each $1,000 (or fraction thereof) by which your modified AGI exceeds the income threshold described above that is applicable to you.
Kentucky Youth Advocates worked on the 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and says:
- More than 1,148,000 Kentucky children will benefit from the child tax credit expansion
- 143,000 Kentucky children will be lifted above or closer to the poverty line by the child tax credit expansion alone
- 93% of Kentucky children will benefit from expansion
