LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Common App opens Saturday, August 1st for high school seniors to apply for college admission, and the entire process will be different this year.
Collegiate senior Bailey Hendrix is already working on her college application essay while doing virtual college visits, since many schools won't offer campus tours.
"I don't want to make the wrong decision of where I'm going to school. A big part of the tour is the guide who went there and can tell you what it's like to go there. The virtual tours--a lot are the same--so you don't get to know what the school's about," Hendrix said.
The entire process of applying to college is different this year. Standardized test capacity has been greatly reduced, but admissions officials say don't stress about that.
"I believe all the public institutions in Kentucky will announce they are going test-optional or test-flexible," said University of Louisville Executive Director of Admissions Jenny Layman Sawyer.
That will mean more emphasis on other parts of the application.
"I think that you're going to see a dramatic change in how admissions offices holistically look at students and their ability to be successful," Sawyer said.
She adds that grades are the best predictor of student success, and she urges students to send their high school's profile along with their transcript.
"Some students can't take as many AP classes or don't have opportunities for dual credit because their district doesn't have those opportunities or has less of them," Sawyer said. "So, I would encourage students when they are sending their transcripts that they're sending their profiles."
High school counselors say this also makes the essay a great opportunity to convince a school you belong in its community.
"I think the essay is going to be more important than ever because that's their opportunity to tell their story and to highlight what is true to them, what their values are and their story," added Sara Gahan, Director of College Counseling at Louisville Collegiate School.
"Make it personal," Sawyer advised. "Give examples; don't just talk in generalities. If you believe in something or have a passion, explain why and tell what experience you had that got you to where you are."
Most college applications are due before the first of the year, but Gahan says, "Don't delay! Start now. Do a little bit, as you can."
And, don't be afraid to reach out to someone on the campus you like to ask for help.
Click here to access the Common App and other college application resources.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.