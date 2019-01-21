LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One group wants to know if public school field trips to Kentucky's giant replica of Noah's Ark are legal.
The Ark Encounter is located in northern Kentucky.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent letters last month to more than 1,000 public school districts, telling them field trips to the Bible-themed park are unconstitutional.
The letters said it was unacceptable to expose a captive audience of impressionable students to the overtly religious atmosphere at the ark.
Ark Encounter founder Ken Ham responded with free admission to any public school that visits the park on a field trip.
