LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As President Joe Biden fires off new gun control measures, some in Louisville said he is right on target, while others said he's missing the mark.
Barry Laws of Open Range Sports said he doesn't understand why one of Biden’s executive actions targets pistol braces, which are designed to improve accuracy.
“Why would you do that? The whole goal of making people shoot accurately and easier for them is to hit the target they're aiming at. Right? " Laws said. "So why you make that illegal? Nonsense."
Laws said he is also puzzled as to why Biden is aiming at so-called "ghost guns," components that can be purchased separately, sometimes without serial numbers, and assembled into a firearm.
“There's nothing illegal about manufacturing from a piece of metal,” Laws said. “The ATF has said that is not a gun. It's a piece of metal that needs some stuff done to it. It's not illegal for people to do.”
But Biden got nothing but applause from Cathy Mekus, leader of the Kentucky chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
“I'm thrilled, actually, about the steps that President Biden is taking,” Mekus said. “And I'm happy to see his commitment expressed once again to doing these executive actions as a start.”
Mekus hopes this is just the beginning and that Congress will take further steps such as expanding background checks and re-instating the assault weapons ban.
“There are issues that can be addressed by executive order, but those can be undone by the next one, whereas legislation is a much more permanent fix,” she said. “We lose about 100 people every day to gun violence, and it’s something that hasn’t been addressed in a very long time.”
Laws said he does believe more is coming that, he believes, will not really solve the problem of mass shootings. He believes political leaders should focus more on underlying mental health issues.
“It's political theater, and it tires me,” Laws said. “It doesn't solve anything in the future. It really doesn't.”
But, ironically, he said, it will likely be good for business.
“When he comes out with some of the other stuff, yeah, it will start blowing up,” Laws said.
