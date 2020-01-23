LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Child advocates rallied in Frankfort Thursday morning in an effort to make child care a bigger priority during the 2020 legislative session.
Lawmakers say there are nearly 100,000 kids living with non-parental relatives -- and more needs to be done to help parents get the jobs they need to be able to take care of their children.
"In the days to come, we will file this year's version of House Bill 1 that we believe will be the first step to true transformative and generational change," said Kentucky state Rep. David Osborne (R).
The 2020 Step Up for Kids awards were also given out to lawmakers and other community advocates at the rally.
