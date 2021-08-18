LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fall of Afghanistan is bringing the mental health of veterans to light, and advocates say showing compassion may require a different approach.
Michael Hayes has never been to Afghanistan, yet he says the war-torn nation of nearly 39 million people — about twice the population of New York — has impacted him and those alike.
“It’s a catastrophic mix of brain injury and dishonesty,” Hayes said.
The disabled Iraqi War veteran suffered major burns and lost his leg in an explosion. Since then, he has developed an affinity for Afghan veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), active military service members and their families.
“Right now, we are seeing it all crescendo and there are all these big emotions and a lot of men and women that don’t talk about this and have not wanted to think about it— are having to think about it are having to feel it and talk about it now," he said.
Recently, VA Mental Health officials announced an uptick in veterans seeking mental health assistance as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, which could increase more as they come to terms with their service amid the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Jeremy Harrell, former combat veteran and founder of the Veteran's Club, said the Taliban takeover gave a boost to that uptick.
"Afghan people who have helped us are being hunted, tortured and murdered in the streets and that's not what we do in America," Harrell said. "And that's bothering a lot of veterans who serve there."
Because complicated emotions are triggered, for some it takes more than just the asking the question "Are you okay?" to help with PTSD.
"For some people it takes more time. For me, it took almost a decade,” Harrell said. “Holding all that in and putting (it) away in a closet and not ever bringing that out again."
"So far in their life what's the source of joy for them?” added Hayes. “So, if you're watching someone who is hurting, help them find that source of joy."
Harrell wants veterans and active military to know that regardless of the outcome in Afghanistan, their sacrifice and service had meaning and had purpose.
"It doesn't mean that they sacrificed for nothing," he said.
For Hayes, relieving some of the stress and burden requires self-honesty
"Be honest about what happened,” he said. “Take your role and then hold the people who hurt you accountable."
Though PTSD can be a lasting wound, both Hayes and Harrell agree help is out there.
Listed below are some resources available for veterans in Kentuckiana.
- Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to speak to a trained responder, many of them veterans themselves. You can also text 838255.
- VA's Suicide Prevention brochure for veterans
Louisville offices:
- Louisville Vet Center:
- 1347 South Third Street, Louisville, KY 40208
- Phone: 502-287-6710
- Visit website
- Louisville Regional Office (VBA Office):
- 321 W Main St, Suite 390, Louisville, KY 40202
- Phone: 800-827-1000
- More Kentucky resources are available here.
Indiana offices:
- New Albany VA Clinic
- 4347 Security Parkway, New Albany, IN 47150
- Phone: 502-287-4100
- Visit website
- Floyd Veterans Services Officer
- 311 Hauss Square #100, New Albany, IN 47150
- Phone: 812-948-54945
- More Indiana resources are available here.
For more information about veteran suicide prevention click here.
