LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and advocates hope the annual observance will generate important conversations about child abuse.
For the last 12 months, COVID-19 has had a deadly impact on Kentucky, but the pandemic is not the only danger lurking.
"Pre-COVID, here in the state of Kentucky, we already realized that we were ranking No. 1," said Sonja Grey, executive director of Exploited Children's Help Organization. "We have a real challenge here in the state of Kentucky of really rectifying those numbers."
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Kentucky has the highest child abuse rates in the nation.
"As part of this community, we must recognize what the signs are," Grey said. "But we've got to take it that next step as well."
She said that next step is reporting cases of child abuse.
"Kentucky is a mandatory reporting state," Grey said. "So, as a citizen of Kentucky, we are all mandated reporters."
During the pandemic, there's been a decrease in the number of child abuse cases being reported, but Grey said the math doesn't match reality.
"When kids went into NTI, we no longer had kids that were in safe spaces to be able to make reports in case a child discloses information," Grey said.
This year, there have already been several high-profile child abuse cases in Louisville. In January, police said 22-year-old Ryan Travis admitted to shaking her baby from side to side and dropping her onto a couch.
And in February, 27-year-old Marsha Brown was arrested, accused of leaving her three young children at home for several days with no food. Police were called to the home to do a welfare check.
"It is in our nature," Grey said. "If you see something, you are to do something."
Grey said getting involved could be the difference between life and death. She said some of the former of abuse include mental and educational.
"You never know if you are that individual that's going to save a child's life," she said. "Where you're not sending your kids to school, you know, by law, you're supposed to send your kids to school."
And there's also verbal and physical abuse.
"The bruising, the scarring — you can see that," Grey said.
Right now, Kentucky is taking part in Pinwheels for Prevention, a national campaign used to bring awareness and educate the public on child abuse and neglect prevention.
"If you see the blue pinwheels, what we are trying to do is advocate that we are in the prevention of child abuse," Grey said. "Also, this is an opportunity to engage with other organizations and see how you may volunteer or you may want to donate."
"f you suspect you know of a child who is being abused, you can call 1-877-KYSAFE1. To make a donate to ECHO, click here.
