Advocates urge community to look out for human trafficking around Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Experts say human traffickers highlight large-scale sporting events like the Kentucky Derby to prey on victims.
It's no fault to the Derby, but Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, along with law enforcement and other advocates, feel the need to raise awareness.
"We need your help, Louisville," Beshear said in a news conference Monday. "We need the help of each and every person in this city to make sure the sporting event we call our own, and we're proud of, isn't tainted."
Statistics show that there are many human trafficking issues in the commonwealth. In fact, 39 human trafficking related arrests were made in 2018.
"There is hope by ramping up community and education awareness efforts and educating the community on the warning signs and what to look for," said Jennifer Middleton with the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work.
Monday's news conference served as an opportunity to let the public know some easy to spot signs of human trafficking victims, which include:
- Traveling in groups and may have identical tattoos or branding
- Unable to identify what town or state they are in or where they are staying
- Lacking official identification documents or personal possessions
- May appear malnourished or have physical injuries
- Avoiding eye contact and adhering to limited, scripted or rehearsed responses in social interactions
- May express a loss of sense of time
- Possessing multiple pre-paid credit cards
Human trafficking survivors say the Derby is a vulnerable atmosphere for exploiting victims.
"I actually sat on Millionaire's Row, right where everybody was, right there in front of everybody, and no one ever realized I was a victim of human trafficking," said Summer Dickerson, a survivor of human trafficking.
Beshear hopes Monday's efforts to spread an important message will keep danger outside the gates of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.
"This is our community, and this is our Derby," Beshear said. "We should not and will not let criminals ruin it. Be our eyes, be our ears, be on the look out to make sure this is not happening."
