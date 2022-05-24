LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PNC Broadway in Louisville announced Monday that "Six" will come to town as part of the 2023-24 season at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.
The British musical — a modern take on the story of Henry VIII's six wives who were notoriously divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded and survived — is nominated for eight 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
In a news release Tuesday, PNC Broadway in Louisville said the best way to guarantee tickets to the show is to buy a season pass for the 2022/23 season, the lineup for which was announced last month:
- "Fiddler on the Roof" (Oct. 18-23, 2022)
- "Pretty Woman: The Musical" (Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 2022)
- "Annie" (Feb. 14-19, 2023)
- "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" (April 11-16, 2023)
- "Hadestown" (May 16-21, 2023)
- "Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird" (June 20-25, 2023)
The dates for "Six" will be announced at a later time, PNC Broadway in Louisville said Tuesday.
Season tickets are now available and there are two ways to purchase. Tickets are available online or by calling the Broadway Across America hotline at 502-561-1003. The hours for the hotline are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prices for season ticket packages range from $260-$840, depending on seat location.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.