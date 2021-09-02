LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville community is trying to keep more children from becoming victims of gun violence after 9-year-old Jayden Harris was shot and killed inside a Newburg home Wednesday night.
"All of those names, this body count, these victims — not just the homicides, but the shootings — they all belong to somebody. They all matter to somebody," said Ben Johnson, assistant director at Louisville Parks and Recreation. "I'm not worried about us making the next president or the next CEO. I just wish that 9-year-old could've grown up."
Johnson said it hits hard for workers at the Newburg Community Center.
"My team definitely struggles with this," he said. "They've gone to way too many services."
The center is adding more programs, from poetry to cooking, trying to give young people more outlets away from guns.
"Peer pressure isn't always a bad thing," Johnson said. "If you get a peer that's leading in a positive direction and get their other peers to participate, then that's a win-win for everybody."
Harris was a student in Jefferson County Public Schools. The district's crisis team of mental health professionals and family resource workers responded Thursday to the grieving school community.
"This is often times children's first experience with death, and if that's the case, sometimes it can be very scary, and they just have questions," said Michelle Sircy, lead counselor at JCPS.
As mental health workers helped kids through the process, they have some reminders for adults.
"This is someone's child," Sircy said. "This is someone's family that's being impacted. Often times, we can get on social media and say some pretty hurtful things, and our children are watching us."
Johnson hopes more adults across Louisville will get involved with local organizations to help make a small difference in the lives of youth.
"No matter how small, if there's something you think you can do or are interested in doing, reach out to somebody or some organization to see if you can actually be a part of the solution," Johnson said.
Louisville's community centers are currently seeking employees, volunteers and ideas for new programs.
