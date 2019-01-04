After a temporary dip below $2 a gallon, gas prices are on the rise in 2019, experts say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-area drivers had a lot to be jolly about over the holiday season with gas prices the lowest they've been in more than two years.
For drivers like Jacoby Adams, filling up with prices below $2 a gallon has been a surprise.
"It's a shocker," Adams said Friday. "Just like the weather, it's a shocker."
And those plummeting prices have kept delivery driver Steve Troutman in business.
"Earlier, when I was doing a lot of deliveries, I almost thought about quit doing it, because when it was hitting that $2.70, $2.80 price, it was really cutting in pretty hard," Troutman said.
Louisville-area gas prices have plunged from the $2.90 ballpark to below $2 a gallon in a matter of just about three months. The reason for that fast plunge all has to do with a threat from President Donald Trump that was never followed through on.
Dan McTeague, the senior petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy.com, said oil-producing countries beefed up their output when Trump threatened to clamp down on Iran.
"Everyone started to oversupply and produce a lot of oil based on the assumption that there would be a massive shortage if the United States had proceeded with sanctioning, a complete sanction, of all Iranian oil exports," McTeague said
But just before the Nov. 6 deadline, the Trump administration backed off its threat, leaving the world with an excessive supply of oil, and the prices started dropping like a brick. That all may be in the past, though. Overnight, prices at area stations reversed course, and we're seeing prices in the $2.10 and $2.29 ballpark. McTeague said it's unlikely will be back below $2 anytime soon.
"OPEC won't get fooled again," he said. "It's decided to cut back production 1.2 million barrels. Canada's doing the same thing: 325,000 barrels of heavy oil, much of that going to the U.S. Midwest."
McTeague also said talk of the U.S. and China cooling off their trade war and the economies in China and Europe improving could also create more demand for oil and push prices even higher. So, what can we expect?
"I think it's likely you could at least perhaps move back toward $2.70 a gallon," he said. "Anything above that might be just on the speculative side."
Things could get especially bad for those who use diesel. McTeague said prices will skyrocket this year because of new regulations requiring the shipping industry to use low-sulfur diesel, which will drive up demand.
