LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several delays, a new school is scheduled to open in Shelby County on Dec. 9.

Teachers got a sneak peek inside the Marnel C. Moorman School on Monday.

They were able to tour their classrooms -- which now have tables and chairs -- as construction work continues.

The school was originally scheduled to open in August, but 600 students in kindergarten through 8th grade were forced to split into temporary classrooms because of construction delays.

School leaders blame an unusually wet spring for the delays.

