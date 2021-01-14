LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As an angry mob continued storming the U.S. Capitol moments after one of the participants was shot and killed by Capitol Police, Damon Beckley unleashed during a now-viral interview.
"Vice President Pence, my name is Damon Michael Beckley, and I do not appreciate one bit this situation you caused here, sir!" the enraged man says, in part. "We're not putting up with this tyrannical rule. If we're going to come back here and start a revolution and take all of these traitors out, which is what should be done, then we will!"
Investigating a post made to the SmoothVue Facebook page, WDRB News learned Beckley is from Louisville. When reached by WDRB News on Thursday, Beckley didn't agree to an on-camera interview but did agree to speak on the record.
With a soft, remorseful tone, Beckley expressed regret for the events of Jan. 6.
"Nothing's going to be absolved through violence; you know, it's not going to do anybody any good," he said.
WDRB News first met Beckley at a Jan. 2 protest outside U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's Louisville home. There, he identified himself as the founder of a group called DC Under Siege, which business records filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State's office show was registered on Dec. 10, 2020.
Outside McConnell's home, Beckley told the crowd he'd be in Washington on Jan. 6 to protest "corrupt" politicians who had counted the votes to make Joe Biden president.
"They're not going to change their corruption just because we're out here hollering about it," he said, in part. "We're going to have to go in there and pull these people out, because they're not just going to leave, OK."
On Jan. 6, video shows Beckley inside the U.S. Capitol trying to calm a mob of rioters who were approaching the House of Representatives. Eventually, the mob pushes through the outnumbered officers, and Beckley is right in the middle as the same mob then tries, unsuccessfully, to break through a door to the House floor.
Finally, another video shows the now-viral interview with an enraged Beckley back outside minutes later.
In an interview with WDRB News on Thursday, a calmer Beckley said he meant retribution should happen at the ballot box. He said he didn't hit anyone or tear anything up inside the Capitol and helped others get out. He also claimed he only went inside in the first place to check on a friend.
But it's a decision he said he now regrets. He's deleted Facebook and removed the SIM card from his phone out of fear the FBI could soon arrest and charge him.
David Mour, a Louisville attorney who met Beckley at the protest at McConnell's house, said he should face consequences.
"I'm 60 years old, and I can't think of a more disappointing day in my lifetime to be an American than that day when we realized that this was Americans attacking America," Mour said.
