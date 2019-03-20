ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday, as firefighters battled an Elizabethtown motel fire, they weren't the only ones who had their work cut out for them.
The South Central Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross also faced a bit of a battle as the Kentucky Cardinal Inn practically burned to the ground.
"It kind of caught me off on a little bit of a surprise, because I've never in my two years had a hotel fire like this," said Bradley Sage, a Senior Disaster Program Manager with the Kentucky Region of the Red Cross. "It's just not about blood. It's about being there for the families on the disaster side."
As flames consumed the motel, Red Cross volunteers showed up with drinks and snacks for firefighters, and they also assisted the roughly three dozen people now homeless because of the fire.
"That's the huge blessing," one of the victims said. "Even though we lost a lot, it's a huge blessing."
But Sage admits, right now, the non-profit desperately needs help and sometimes has trouble getting volunteers to disasters like the Elizabethtown fire.
"I'll tell you, right now everywhere is needing volunteers," he said. "American Red Cross, right now, we are definitely needing volunteers."
Sage says the fire showed a lot of that help is needed in Elizabethtown.
"Here in E-town, if--shoot--I could get another 20 people, I would be happy with 10 to 20 people," Sage said.
Even though he says a good number of people volunteer to help out with disasters like hurricanes in other parts of the country, more volunteers are needed locally, year-round, and especially in more rural parts of the region.
"If we had had more volunteers that were able to, we could have possibly done shifts instead of everybody being out there six hours or however many hours they were," he said of the fire.
He's looking for anyone older than 18 who's willing to help. Even though the volunteer work won't earn a volunteer a paycheck, he says it pays off with lots of thanks.
If you'd like to volunteer, he says it's easy to apply for various roles in various zip codes at RedCross.org.
