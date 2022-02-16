FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky senators used the words "disaster," "abuse of power" and even "disgusting" to describe former Gov. Matt Bevin's pardons from the end of his term in 2019.
And Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, proposed Senate Bill 149 to try and make sure what Bevin did doesn't happen again.
In committee Wednesday afternoon, McDaniel pointed to several news headlines about the pardons to support his presentation like WDRB's “Convicted child rapist among hundreds pardoned by former Gov. Bevin before leaving office” and “Kentucky man pardoned by former Gov. Bevin convicted of murder in federal court."
"They disgusted me then (and) they disgust me now, as I think most citizens of the commonwealth would agree," McDaniel said.
McDaniel said Gubernatorial pardon powers haven't been updated since 1891 and he's surprised it has taken this long to update it.
"To me, the scariest thing that happened at the end of 2019 wasn't necessarily the actions that were taken but the veil that was lifted to the actions that could be taken," McDaniel said.
The bill would amend the commonwealth's constitution to restrict Kentucky's governor from issuing pardons beginning 30 days prior to a Gubernatorial election and up until the winning governor is inaugurated.
These are all @WDRBNews articles on former Governor Matt Bevin’s pardons he made right before he left office. See “convicted child rapist” “murder” and “hire hit man.” This morning a Ky. Senate committee passed a bill with the intent to stop this kind of last minute pardons. pic.twitter.com/L9vPguc5Tj— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) February 16, 2022
The legislation passed committee 8-3. Louisville Democratic Sens. Denise Harper Angel and Morgan McGarvey both voted no.
"I think the bill is unnecessary," Angel said.
McGarvey's issue, though, is with the constitutional amendment format.
"Gov. Bevin abused his pardon power when he left office. I think we all agree on that," he said. "The question is how do we fix it going forward? I think some reforms need to be made. But I think that the approach taken in the constitution is to overreaching."
Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, also voted no.
"We've got all kinds of things the governor does, and this one thing we're going to say, 'No, not this?'" she said. "I feel like we need a more comprehensive approach to this."
Next, Senate Bill 149 would be heard on the Senate Floor. Since it's a constitutional amendment, if it passes both chambers, this restriction would have to be voted on by Kentucky voters to go into effect.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.