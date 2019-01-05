Nicole George

Nicole George is set to become the next Metro Council member for District 21 on Monday. (WDRB Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council District 21 is packed with friendly neighborhoods, the airport and fairgrounds, and overwhelming pride from residents like Donald Taylor.

"Oh my gosh. There's everything here," he said. "You can go to the little Kroger down on 3rd Street and hear five different languages in one shopping trip. There's a great coffee shop. There's great Vietnamese. I think it kind of embodies everything that the City of Louisville has to offer."

But the district's incoming Metro Council member, Nicole George, says District 21 has lacked something lately. She feels the district has been underrepresented on Metro Council.

"Absolutely. Yeah. We've had a gap in strong leadership in the 21st," George said.

In 2017, the district's then-councilman, Dan Johnson, was booted from office after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Vitalis Lanshima took over after but caused different controversy late last year after missing 20 meetings and after council discovered he was running for a different office in Nigeria.

Nicole George, who overwhelmingly won the seat last year, understands that history as she takes the reigns.

"I am elated. I cannot wait to get started on Monday," she told WDRB News on Saturday. "I look forward to being a stable force within the district, bringing energy and ethical leadership to the seat."

George, a social worker, says she'll focus on reducing crime, improving infrastructure, and recruiting business, but on a more basic level, she says she'll communicate with constituents better, she won't miss meetings needlessly, and she'll keep the district out of the bad news.

"People in this district deserve consistent, ethical leadership. They deserve to have a representative of the district that sees all the positive but is willing to confront the challenges," George said.

That's good news for Taylor.

"Our community is ... I think we're hopeful again, and we are inspired," he said.

After she's sworn in Monday at 4 p.m., George says she'll be regularly accessible to her constituents through e-mail and even her cell phone.

