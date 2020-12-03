LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What might look like an ordinary training video for Kentucky law enforcement officers to an untrained eye was anything but to Matt Goldberg.
"The reaction that I had was shock," said Goldberg, the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.
First exposed by Satchel Walton, a student journalist at duPont Manual High School, the video was used until recently by the Department of Criminal Justice Training in a one-hour training class on the history of drug addiction. According to the department, the class was part of an eight-hour, in-service training course titled "911 Response to the Drug Epidemic."
The video features a Nazi symbol, called a sonnenrad, at the very beginning. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, such a symbol has become synonymous with groups that traffic in "neo-Nazi" ideologies.
"The use that was in this particular video was by a production company that is known for producing neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic films," Goldberg said Thursday.
To read Manual RedEye's report in full, click here.
For Goldberg, the video is concerning because of what the same student journalists of ManualRedEye.com uncovered in October: old training materials used by Kentucky State Police until 2013 that included quotes from Adolf Hitler and advocated for violence.
One of the slides, titled "Violence of Action," features a quote from Hitler that says, "The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence," according to the report. The same slide advocates for the use of violence described as "ruthless without anger" and "a mindset void of emotion." It also instructs troopers to, "Be the loving father, spouse, and friend as well as the ruthless killer.
"Clearly, there's a fundamental issue with training, with recruiting, with policing," Goldberg said.
Goldberg and the Jewish Community of Louisville are now convinced what's needed is an "open and transparent top-to-bottom review of all Kentucky law enforcement agencies." Additionally, the Jewish Community of Louisville said members of racial and religious minorities "must play a prominent role in any review."
Others are joining their call for a thorough investigation. The chair of the Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Waheedah Muhammad, added her voice to the growing list on Wednesday.
"I think it's important for people all over America to speak up when any faith is attacked," Muhammad said. "I would like to see Governor Beshear address this issue with an investigation."
Gov. Andy Beshear, who denounced both incidents as unacceptable, said the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet has already launched an internal review of all current and previous training materials.
"The image used at the beginning of the six-minute video clip is offensive and absolutely unacceptable," the governor wrote. "This image should never have been part of any training video on drug addiction and once the image was recognized, the video was immediately removed."
Nicolai Jilek, the commissioner of the Department of Criminal Justice Training, also denounced the iconography included in the video.
"This is completely inappropriate and as Commissioner I immediately had the video removed from the training course. I expect the highest level of standards when creating law enforcement training materials for the commonwealth and this will not be tolerated under my leadership," he wrote.
Despite the assurances, the interfaith leaders want a broader review that goes beyond a probe of training materials.
"We have a lot of questions that need answering," Goldberg said.
