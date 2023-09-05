In this May 15, 2019, photo, people stand near the ocean at Kailua Beach Park in Kailua, Hawaii. In Kailua, the sand is soft and white, the water is clear and calm, and the view is exactly what you might expect from a beach in the Hawaiian Islands. Those are among the reasons the beach has been selected as the best stretch of sand on an annual list of top U.S. beaches. Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University, has been drafting the list under the alias "Dr. Beach" since 1991. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)