LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is warning people to protect themselves from a skin cancer that took the life of a famous singer.
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett died Sept. 1 after being diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare skin cancer. Merkel cell carcinoma, as it's known in medical literature, is very rare and tends to spread quickly, including to parts of the body beyond the skin, according to the federal National Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic.
Risk factors include a lot of sun exposure, a weakened immune system, a history of other cancers and being light-skinned and over 50.
Dr. Jason Chesney, director of UofL Health Brown Cancer Center and chief administrative officer of the UofL Health Oncology Service Line, said doctors are seeing people in more advanced stages of the cancer.
"A lot of that has to do with COVID pandemic and the fact that a lot of people didn't get into their doctor's offices early enough," Chesney said. "A lot of people had difficulty getting in to see a dermatologist in a timely fashion."
Chesney said Merkel cell carcinoma typically looks like a raised pimple that a person can't pop, and it gets bigger over time.
Most of the people diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma are 70 years or older. The best way to prevent the rare skin cancer is to wear sun screen.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.