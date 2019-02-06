SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just before rush hour Wednesday on a busy stretch of Dixie Highway just south of the Watterson Expressway, Linda Fisher made some drivers tap the brakes when she scooted her walker from one side of the highway to the bus stop on the other.
She was one of many to do so.
"To me, it's not that bad, but I heard other people say it is," Fisher said of the road some call Dixie Die-way.
Actually, Fisher admits she's had some close calls while crossing the dangerous corridor.
"Yeah, I have," Fisher said. "I really have."
So why won't she use the nearest crosswalk? She said there are stretches of Dixie Highway where crosswalks are too far and few between. In fact, just days ago, LMPD said a 41-year-old woman died on that same stretch between the two crosswalks as she too was crossing Dixie. Where she was hit, you'd have to walk roughly a quarter-mile in either direction to reach the nearest crosswalks.
That accident happened, somewhat ironically, where new sidewalks are taking shape as part of a massive federal, state and local investment to make Dixie Highway safer.
"What we're trying to do with the New Dixie Highway Project is really strongly encourage pedestrians to use those sidewalks and use those crosswalks," said Kerri Richardson, a spokesman for the New Dixie Highway Project.
Despite the weekend accident, Richardson said the $35 million plan will make this corridor safer between the new sidewalks, raised medians and more.
"We've installed a lot of sidewalks," she said. "We've installed a lot of curb and gutter, and we're making good progress. We should be on schedule to finish up in spring 2020."
The hope from Richardson and Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell is improvements will decrease jaywalking and encourage pedestrians like Fisher to take a few more steps for safety's sake.
"I hope that, once we're finished, we never hear 'Dixie Die-way' ever again," Blackwell said. "We know they're going to make things a lot safer, and that's really the main goal of the project."
The safety measures are being installed on a four-mile stretch from Crums Lane south to Greenwood Road.
