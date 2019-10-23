THORNTOWN, Ind. (WDRB and Fox59) -- A 73-year-old Indiana farmer who lost both legs in a combine accident a year ago is continuing to work in his fields.
A wet spring and a dry summer has made life difficult for Indiana farmers, but it’s not keeping Lloyd Hayden from doing what he loves, despite some additional challenges.
"Beautiful day," Hayden said while staring out at his fields from behind the driver's wheel of his combine. "I enjoy this. Who gets to drive a big combine? This is a treat for everybody!"
Hayden grew up on the farm and worked as an iron worker, but he always aimed to be in the field for harvest, even when he got drafted for military service in Vietnam in 1966.
“I had a crop out that year,” he said. “They let me out. Instead of taking me in July, they let me get my crop in.”
So when Hayden was involved in an accident that nearly cost him his life, he wasn't going to let that stop him.
Lebanon Fire Chief Chuck Batts, who is Hayden's son-in-law, was enjoying lunch with his wife on a Monday last October when he got the call, and he immediately rushed to the scene.
Hayden had been run over by a combine. Both of his legs were caught in the corn heads.
"It was very difficult, because we knew the only option we had was to remove his legs due to the extreme injuries to both of them,” Batts said.
Now, as a 73-year-old double amputee, Hayden still climbs into his truck unassisted and goes to work.
"Some people retire and quit, go to Florida, whatever they want to do," Hayden said while looking out at his farm. "I’d rather do this.”
He enters, exits and operates the combine and truck without special equipment.
"They got things they’ll put on your pickup truck to lift you up, put you in the combine or tractor or stuff like that," Hayden said. "I don't think I'm ready for that yet. As long as I can do it on my own, I’d rather do it that way.”
Batts said that getting back onto the combine has brought Hayden some closure.
"He’s back to doing what he really loves,” Batts said.
