LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of discussions, public input and budget negotiations, the Middletown Library will reopen next month in its former location inside the East Government Center.
In a release from the Louisville Free Public Library on Friday, Library Director Lee Burchfield said no viable sites at "little to not cost" were identified for relocation.
The library closed in June as part of the city's budget cuts.
"It's a huge loss to this community," Metro Councilman Markus Winkler said in May. "We knew it was going to close going all the way back to when the mayor put out his proposed budget cuts."
The Middletown location will reopen in September, but it's long-term viability remains in flux. The budget passed by Metro Council included $412,500 for the library, but that isn't enough money for the entire fiscal year, which ends June 30. So, to accommodate that, the library will be open just five days and 40 hours per week and include lower staffing levels.
The city's lease on the East Government Center expires at the end of the fiscal year, though, so at that point, the library could close again, pending the status of city funding.
The exact date of reopening will depend on when materials can be moved back inside and when staff can be hired.
