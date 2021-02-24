LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly 40 years at the Louisville Zoo, director John Walczak is retiring.
Walczak has been with the Zoo since 1985 and was named director in 2004. During his tenure, the zoo has added the Islands, Gorilla Forest, and Glacier Run exhibits, which have been recognized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for excellence and innovation. Under Walczak's leadership, the zoo also marked milestone conservation efforts, marked the birth of male elephant calf "Fitz" and the addition of rescued polar bear, Qannik.
Walczak said in a release that his time at the zoo has "been a labor of love."
"It isn't easy to step away, but this is the right time to do so. We have a strong leadership team with a dedicated and passionate staff that will help the next leader continue advancing the success and mission of this community treasure," Walczak said. "I have heard many stories from the 25 million people who have visited our Zoo during my tenure. It is beyond rewarding to learn from these members and guests that the efforts of staff, dedicated volunteers and donors have created many great memories for them and inspired caring for wildlife and the health of our planet," he added.
Walczak will stay on the job until this summer. "It has been an honor to lead this wonderful organization these last seventeen years. I look forward to watching and supporting the growth of our Zoo into the future."
Mayor Greg Fischer says the city will begin a nationwide search for a new director immediately.
"It's impossible to overstate John's influence and commitment to making our Zoo one of the best in the nation, and his success can be seen in the smiles of every single person who visits," the Mayor said. "John is dedicated to the Zoo's mission to 'better the bond between people and our planet,' as evidenced by exhibits focused on education and conservation. John is an experienced, innovative leader and he will be missed. I deeply appreciate his willingness to stay on while we conduct a national search for his replacement."
