EMINENCE, Ky. (WDRB) – A police detective is warning teenagers to not take nude photos of themselves — and certainly not to share them.
Detective John Dudinskie, of Eminence Police Department, said that teens do not appear to understand how serious taking and sharing nude photos can be.
“Whoever you’re dating today probably isn’t going to be who you’re dating tomorrow. And it’s a good chance those pictures are going to be sent out or shared,” he said. “Let’s face it: Young boys do stupid things. Young girls do stupid things. But these pictures on the web last forever.”
Eminence Police just last week made an arrest in a case involving a Henry County man accused of posting nude photos of teenage girls on Instagram.
Frederick Smith, 20, was arraigned Monday morning by video conference in Henry County. The judge ordered a public defender be appointed. His next court date is 1 p.m. Dec. 2.
Smith was arrested and charged last week with one count of distributing obscene matter to minors and one charge of possessing or viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
He was being held at Oldham County Detention Center on $500 cash bond.
Dudinskie said it took time to get all the search warrants lined up before police could arrest Smith, who they said is the owner of the Instagram account that shared the nude photos.
Dudinskie encouraged parents to search their kids’ phones, computers and social media accounts. He said it’s not an invasion of privacy but the best way to keep them safe. He said parents who determine that their children are sharing inappropriate pictures or are being asked for pictures should contact police right away.
“Don’t try to delete it,” Dudinskie said. “Don’t try to track it. Just bring it to the police. The worst thing you can do is try to trace it yourself, because you could delete good evidence that we could have.”
Dudinskie said there is a high chance that if someone is grooming or soliciting someone’s child, that person could be doing the same thing to more kids.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.