LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's casinos are making a comeback.
July's revenue was similar to this time in 2019, which a considered a good sign for an industry that saw temporary closures for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What's not known is how many casino jobs were lost. Before COVID-19, there were about 13,000 statewide.
The Casino Association of Indiana said state lawmakers need to pass a COVID-19 liability protection law to ensure the success of legal gambling in Indiana.
"How do we reinvest?" asked Matt Bell, president and CEO of the Casino Association of Indiana. "How do we reopen? That certainty will make a huge difference not only for our industry but for businesses across the spectrum."
Controlling the spread of COVID-19 is a top priority for casinos. Right now, they say the worst case scenario would be another mandatory closure.
