LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flourishing Louisville business district says it's improving daily after protesters demanded more diversity throughout the district during a July demonstration.
NuLu, just east of downtown Louisville, already includes several Black-owned businesses, but critics said it needed more diversity. Darryl Goodner, the co-owner of Louisville Cream, didn't disagree.
Goodner's premium small-batch ice cream shop is one of the few Black-owned businesses in the district.
"I think we make like the best ice cream in the city," he said. "We just really care. You know, we care about like the type of ice cream that we're making, and it's like the most important thing to us."
On Friday, Jul. 24, protesters gathered in the heart of NuLu, not far from Goodner's business, to demand change: more businesses owned by people of color, more Black employees, more products made by Black people, and the list went on.
Goodner understood the calls, and so did Andre Wilson.
While some saw the demands as harsh extortion, Wilson, who's now the chairman of the new NuLu Diversity Empowerment Council, saw them as a useful roadmap.
"I think, more than anything, what it did was allow each business to look at, hey, you know what, can we do a better job," he said. "To think about, hey, what ... really your inclusion practices look like. Are you actively seeking it? You know, how many minority brands and Black brands are really represented in your business? How many people do you contract with that have Black or minority businesses?"
Wilson says there's been an awakening in NuLu that's already producing plenty of results to be proud of. Within weeks, the NuLu Business Association, with the help of a donation from developer Gill Holland, will launch a business incubator to help hatch more diverse businesses within the district and beyond.
"We're trying to just bring it all together and say, 'Hey, these people are doing great over here, and you need to connect with this person.' And we really want to be a hub to really help," Wilson said.
So far, Wilson says the efforts have helped recruit one Black-owned business. The Seafood Lady is constructing its third location within NuLu. Wilson says a Black-owned jazz club is also eyeing the district.
"So we're really just starting to make the steps," he said. "I feel like every day we've been doing something to connect or gather resources or raise funding in so many ways to help Black businesses."
Additionally, the council is moving forward with new diversity training, which will start for existing businesses and employees on Wednesday. Dr. Jennifer Ortiz, a assistant professor of criminology at IU Southeast, will present the first seminar.
"It's going to be on microaggressions and inclusion in the workplace," said Wilson. "You don't know what you don't know sometimes, and this is an America that has an awakening in this particular area."
Wilson is convinced the NuLu of tomorrow will be better than the one of today, and back at Louisville Cream, Goodner feels it too.
"Because like a lot of people were at least willing to have those conversations, partly because they were forced to, there's just been a lot of movement to at least attempt to get to those list of demands," he said. "The business owners that I spoke to are very excited and willing to get to that point. I think it's a long way off, but they're spending their money."
