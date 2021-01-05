LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not a topic that's easy to talk about, but spread along the pews in a south Louisville church Tuesday night, dozens of people tried.
They were there to talk about the gangs they say are driving the spike of violence in Louisville.
"We wonder why kids are the way they are," one of the speakers said to the crowd, which nodded in approval. "We put blue and red on them and take pictures of them, and we think it's cute. There's nothing cute about that, because that same little boy, eventually, he going to grow up one day and he's going to get his brains (blown) out or he's going to kill somebody. It ain't cute then."
Richard Whitlock Jr., a community organizer, assembled the discussion after a record year of violence in Louisville.
"I would say it's genocidal," he said. "I never thought it would get this bad. We can't continue to coexist with this amount of violence."
In a passionate speech and with the help of those in attendance, he called for a truce to the gang violence, a truce against setting the score with guns and one against more Black-on-Black crime.
Steven M. Kelsey considers it a good first step.
"You have to want to. It's a mindset," he said. "You have to want to do better. The Bible says, 'Learn to do well.'"
Kelsey, the pastor of the church and a former officer, lives the deadly toll daily and has stacks of obituaries and funeral programs to prove it.
"We just did his funeral on December the 30th here," he said as he held up the program of his most recent funeral. "His mother was sitting right here where I am — his children — and they were grieving."
He said the gang lifestyle is being perpetuated by a lack of resources, a lack of male role models and a lack of hope in the communities hardest hit by the violence.
"What happens when these gangs come together — the gang becomes the family," he said.
Will the truce work? Will words translate to actions? Kelsey can't say. However, the pastor said he knows what reality will continue until then.
"If we don't come together, this year will be worse than last year," he said bluntly. "I can promise you that."
Whitlock, meanwhile, hopes those who attended will carry news of the truce back to their respective families and communities. He hopes it'll lead to other meetings and productive dialogues.
While he and the others say the communities themselves should do a better job pooling resources and efforts against gang violence, they hope to see more from Louisville Metro Police and Mayor Greg Fischer too.
