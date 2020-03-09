NEW ALBANY, (WDRB) -- Floyd County officials have agreed to allow operators of a gun range to serve alcohol at a nearby clubhouse — but only in a limited capacity to satisfy residents’ concerns.
Nearly 500 acres of farmland near the intersection of state Route 111 and 5 Mile Lane will soon become a gun range, with a clubhouse to host receptions and corporate outings. The property would be similar to a golf course in size and layout.
Developers want to serve alcohol at the clubhouse, but some residents worried those consuming alcohol might then go the gun range and handle firearms while intoxicated.
Developers recently requested the property be allowed to serve alcohol, provided it is at catered events by a licensed company.
“It was always our intention to host banquets and events as part of our business but at no time ever would there be alcohol permitted on the course,” permit applicant Bobby Brooks said Monday at the Pine View Government Center.
Brooks said the gun range is far away from the rental facilities and would allow for clay pigeon and skeet shooting with shotguns — not with pistols or rifles.
“By allowing us to offer catering services with food and possibly alcohol we can have this revenue help us achieve our mission for youth activities and other community events,” Brooks said.
However, some neighbors said guns and alcohol on the same property should never mix — no matter how big the space is.
“We already have a horrendous amount of traffic from the casino down there,” said Peggy Nelson, who also worried about drunk drivers leaving the club late at night.
The board and developers agreed the club would close at 11:30 p.m. on event nights.
The board also agreed the complex can allow alcohol, but only at catered events and at no time while the range is open.
The use of alcohol within 200 yards of the range also would be prohibited, and the clubhouse must have condensed hours during shooting tournaments.
While Brooks and his representatives refused to comment after the meeting, members of the board of zoning appeals said they hope those for or against the project can look at the big picture.
“I just hope that now the applicant can move forward. They know where they got a vision, they know where they can go,” said board member Jeff Eastbridge.
