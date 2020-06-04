LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters have crowded the intersection of Breckenridge and Chenoweth lanes in St. Matthews since Monday.
They've shouted "No justice, no peace," and "Say her name: Breonna Taylor."
And while the protests have been peaceful, there have been confrontations with police. St. Matthews Police used pepper balls during one protest this week. On Tuesday, Pastor Timothy Findley Jr. was handcuffed and thrown to the ground while protesting on Shelbyville Road. Police said it was because protesters were blocking traffic.
"One guy put his knee in my back," Findley said. "One guy put his knee on my leg."
And on Wednesday, officers used pepper balls during the protest on Breckenridge and Chenoweth Lanes.
"We did not fire at the individuals in the roadway," St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said. "He fired down at the ground just to let them know that we were being serious and we wanted them on the side of the road."
After protesters moved east, several stores and even malls closed early.
"They're just trying to, at this point, I believe, protect their property," Wilkerson said. "We have rules here in St. Matthews that you have to get permits before you can walk in the street. It's just not safe."
But Wilkerson said police and the protesters have found common ground.
"That very first day, there was a lot of negativity towards police, a lot of chants towards police, that were just very negative," he said. "For the most part, those have subsided, and it's been more positive, getting messages out about being fair, 'no justice, no peace', you know, 'Black Lives Matter.' That's fine. They do. They hate racist police. We hate racist police. You know, I don't take offense to that. Why should I?"
Wilkerson also joins protesters in condemning the actions of Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd.
"It's wrong in any stretch," he said. "No training teaches you that. Once the handcuffs are on, it's done."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has suspended the curfew, but St. Matthews' curfew will stay in place through the weekend.
